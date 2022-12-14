Team MRF Tyres receives European Rally Championship Award

Team MRF Tyres received the European Rally Championship 2022 Awards here at the prestigious FIA Gala where all the Champions and Championship winning Teams have been awarded their Titles. The presentation was held in Bologna and marked the culmination of a successful and victorious season for Team MRF Tyres strengthening their place as one of the best in the sport.

Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director – MRF Ltd., received the Winning Team award, while Efren Llarena received the Winning Driver Title and Sara Fernandez received the Winning Co-Driver Titles for the European Rally Championship. Javier Pardo of Team MRF Tyres was the Runner-up in the European Rally Championships 2022.

Speaking after collecting the award, Arun Mammen said, “It is indeed a proud and landmark moment in our journey as a Tyre company to be able to achieve this success in such a short period of time. We entered the ERC in 2020 and have been able to bring our technical and development skills to be able to fight against the top Tyre brands and win this Championship. This win means a lot to the team of MRF men and women back in the factories and India and is a stupendous achievement and is a realization of their hard work. We hope that this is the first of many to come.”