Team BRIMS shines at BMA Innothon 4.0

In a recent management competition, Innothon 4.0, a management hackathon held by BMA (Bombay Management Association) students were tasked with solving a real business challenge for which they had to propose various innovative and feasible solutions. The business problems were presented by the participating organizations which were corporates, family businesses and MSMEs.

A cohort of MMS students from Dr. V. N. Bedekar Institute of Management Studies (BRIMS), Thane made an impressive showing, achieving the second runners-up prize. The competition saw teams from Top B-school across Mumbai, contend for the pinnacle and the coveted prize of ACC Dandekar Memorial Trophy.

The team of students, included Rohin Joshi, Tanvi Kadam, Sanishma Kunnath and Shraddha Rawale, guided by their mentor, Assistant Professor Siddhesh Soman, all of whom represented their college in the Innothon and toiled diligently for weeks in preparation for the competition. They dedicated numerous hours to research and practice, refining their skills and devising their strategies.

Despite facing formidable competition from other B-schools, the team managed to captivate the judges with their innovative concepts and impressive presentation skills. They showcased their knowledge and expertise in various areas of management, including marketing, operations, and finance.

This win is a testimony towards the culture of holistic learning adopted at BRIMS under the visionary leadership of Chairman, Dr. Vijay Bedekar, Director, Dr. Nitin Joshi and Director General, Dr. Guruprasad Murthy. The top management at BRIMS advocates academic excellence and industry-oriented learning approach for MMS students. BRIMS had previously won ACC Dandekar Memorial Trophy in 2019; hence, this win emphasizes the consistency of efforts on the part of the entire team.

Overall, the runners-up prize was a significant accomplishment for the team of students from Dr. V. N. Bedekar Institute of Management Studies and their outstanding performance in the management competition illustrated their dedication to excellence and their aptitude to compete at the highest echelons.