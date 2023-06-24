Teachers Development Programme conducted at SWR-WWO School, Hubballi

South Western Railway Women Welfare Organisation (SWR-WWO) conducted the second Teachers Development Programme today, at SWR-WWO school Gadag Road, Hubballi. Smt. (Dr.) Vandana Srivastava, President SWR-WWO welcomed the resource person, noted educationist Kiran Jatti, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Jatti conducted an interactive session on ‘Dexterity to mitigate classroom dilemmas’. Thirty two teachers participated with a lot of enthusiasm in the training session. It may be noted that in 2022, SWR-WWO had conducted Teachers Development Programme for the first time for building the capacity of the teachers of the school with a view to make them fit to address new challenges in the field of education, in the present era.