Taural India wins Special Jury Award at SIDM

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 06:31 PM IST
Taural India, a leading aluminium casting solutions provider in India, announced that it was named the winner of the ‘Special Jury Award – Import Substitution” at the 5th Annual Session of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) event. The award was conferred by Mr. Rajnath Singh, Raksha Mantri, the Chief Guest at the Annual Session, and felicitated the winners of the 2nd edition of the SIDM Champions Award. The Annual Session witnessed participation from the top leadership of the Ministry of Defence, Indian Armed Forces, Industry & Foreign Defence Attachés based in India.

