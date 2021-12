IAS officer Tapasya Raghave took over as Daman District Collector on Monday. Tapasya Raghav, who has done an excellent job as Power Secretary and Tourism Secretary of Union Territory 3D, was given the responsibility of Daman District Collector last week. Tapasya Raghav will also see her responsibilities including Excise, VAT, GST associated with the District Collector.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:58 PM IST