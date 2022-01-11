Tapasya Raghav and Mohit Mishta handover award to Administrator Praful Patel

Tapasya Raghav, Director (Municipal Administration), DNH and DD and Mohit Mishra, Ex-Chief Officer, Silvassa Municipal Council and presently posted as Deputy Collector (HQ), Daman handed over the award to the Administrator of DNH and Daman & Diu, received for e-Governance 2020-21 under Excellence in District level Initiative Category on behalf of U.T. Administration.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:03 PM IST