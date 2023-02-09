Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurates Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Hostel Block and Pearl Research Park at VIT Vellore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Hostel Block, and Pearl Research Park at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Vellore in the presence of Duraimurugan, Minister for Water Resources, Dr. K.Ponmudy, Minister for Higher Education, and R. Gandhi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder-Chancellor of VIT, and Sankar Viswanathan, Dr. Sekar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam—Vice Presidents of VIT on February 01, 2023.

Lauding the management of VIT, especially its Founder and Chancellor Dr. G.Viswanathan, M.K. Stalin said the Pearl Research Park equipped with state of the art facilities and infrastructure would make the institution a hub for research.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that just as Chennai is being referred to as the “medical capital”, Vellore should become the “capital of research studies”. Stalin said contribution of educational institutions like Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) was necessary to make Vellore into the capital of research studies.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for partnerships by private educational institutions in providing education to all. He said the contribution of such institutions including VIT was needed to ensure that even school dropouts get an opportunity to continue their studies. By this, private educational institutions can contribute to the on-going education revolution in the State.

VIT Founder-Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan in his Presidential address urged the people of Tamil Nadu to work with the State Government to make the state attain the number one position in India.

The Ground floor plus 18-storey Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Dr. M. Karunanidhi Hostel Block can accommodate over 1,300 students. The hostel block is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and all amenities to ensure a safe, comfortable stay for the students.

VIT has been providing greater importance to research and has now built a dedicated, separate building for research. The Ground floor plus 7-floor Pearl Research Park houses over 60 labs, more than 50 classrooms and has many other student-centric facilities. The Pearl Research Park also has break-out spaces with ambient spaces for student study areas along with lush green gardens.