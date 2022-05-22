Talk on 'Crime Against Women' organised by IMC Ladies Wing

The Legal Committee of IMC Ladies' Wing organised a talk on “Crime Against Women, Instant Remedial Actions” on 18th May 2022 at Walchand Hirachand Hall, 4th floor, IMC Building, Churchgate, Mumbai 400020.

The esteemed guest speakers - Sanjay Pandey (I.P.S.) - Commissioner of Police, Mumbai and Satish L Maneshinde - Renowned Criminal Lawyer addressed on the appropriate actions to be taken against crimes of varied nature, procedures from lodging complaints to initiating legal actions, protecting one's rights and dignity of life.

Sanjay Pandey (I.P.S.) - Commissioner of Police, Mumbai stated that nearly 90% of women do not lodge a complaint. He advised women to not hold back and suffer, come forward and lodge a complaint with the police. There should be no tolerance for crime.

Satish L Maneshinde - Renowned Criminal Lawyer specified that after 75 years of Indian Independence Day, women are still fighting for their freedom, liberty, and justice. Women are fighting for not just themselves but also their family and society. Women should dig up the courage to fight injustice and not succumb to it.

Speaking at the occasion – Nishreen Khorakiwala – President IMC Ladies’ Wing stated- “Violence against women is present in every country, cutting across boundaries of culture, class, education, income, ethnicity and age. Every day the newspapers carry stories of atrocities committed against women and cases of women being exploited. Irrespective of age, qualifications or background, women seem to make easy targets for abuse. It is for this reason that various laws targeted at protecting and uplifting women and girls have been formulated and enacted.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 04:04 PM IST