SWRWWO school conducts various programmes for its students

To encourage students to participate in extra-curricular activities and bring out the hidden talent in them, South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (SWRWWO), Headquarters in co-ordination with Inner Wheel Club, Hubballi conducted various competitions for the students of SWRWWO English Medium High school at Hubballi on February 18.

Colouring competition for 1st & 2nd Standard students, Object Memory competition for 3rd & 4th Standard students, drawing completion for 5th & 6th and Pick & Speak competition for 7th & 8th Std. students were conducted. 1st, 2nd & 3rd Prize was awarded to the winners in each competition.

Some students experience stress during examination period. To prepare them for handling the stress better, a session was organized on stress management for Class 9th & 10th Std. students. Nanda Anegundi, a motivational speaker from Inner Wheel Club explained how to prepare for examination and gave tips to manage the stress.

Manjushree, Project Head; and other members of Inner Wheel Club; the members of SWRWWO- Seema Deoskar, Avina Sharma, Karuna Prakash and Monica were present.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:21 PM IST