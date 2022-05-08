SWRWWO conducts annual award function and Labour day

South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (SWRWWO) conducted Annual Award Function and Labour Day today on 05.05.2022 at Railway Officers’ Club, Hubballi. Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager of South Western Railway was the Chief Guest. Arvind Malkhede, Divisional Railway Manager, Hubballi was the Guest of Honour.

Every year, SWRWWO awards Scholarship to the meritorious children of non-gazetted Railway employees. This year scholarships totalling to Rs.1,27,000 and certificates were awarded to total 36 wards of railway employees who have scored 90% & above in SSLC or 10th and 85 % aggregate or SGPA of 8.5 & above in PUC-II or 12th Standard during the Academic Year 2020-21.

Congratulating the winners, Sanjeev Kishore said that the awards recognize their talent and motivate & encourage them to excel further.

As part of May Day celebration, 32 senior employees in the category of Gang men, track maintainers, OHE Khalasi and Signal Maintenace who work under difficult conditions and employees who worked in Railway Central Hospital in COVID wards and the Cleaning staff and Health Inspectors were also felicitated on the occasion.

Additional General Manager, P.K. Mishra; President of SWRWWO/HQ, Dr. Vandana Srivastava; President of SWRWWO/Hubballi Division, Smt. Meenal Gandhe; Members of SWRWWO; Senior Officers of South Western Railway and others were present.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:56 PM IST