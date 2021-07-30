SWR’s RPF Shakti team seizes illicit liquor bottles worth Rs. 1,10,930

RPF Women squad (named ‘Chenamma’ team) of South Western Railway, Bengaluru Division, while performing their duty by Train No. 08464 KSR Bengaluru - Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express on July 26, 2021 at 3:45 PM, noticed four bags are laying in dubious condition in D1 General Coach. They enquired with the passengers; one passenger came forward to claim them. However he did not have receipts/documents to support his claim, and it was evident that it was being transported illegally. Hence, the contraband was seized.

Total valued of seized whisky bottles is Rs. 1,10,930 /- approximately. The above said person and seized liquor bottles are handed over to concerned Excise authorities for further legal action as per procedure.