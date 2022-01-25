SWR upgrades infrastructure under mission Raftar

The “Mission Raftaar” of Indian Railways envisages improving of average speeds of passenger and freight trains. To improve average speeds of Passenger and Freight trains, Railway is working on many fronts including doubling. One of the thrust area being strengthening of track by undertaking various track improvement works.

South Western Railway has undertaken Track Renewal and Engineering Works in a big way to improve sectional speeds, improve speeds on loop lines at stations and to eliminate permanent speed restrictions. This is paving way for long restriction free stretches thereby increasing the speed potential of trains. Some of the significant achievements of SWR in the current financial year Up to December 2021 are as under :

Over 317 Route km of South Western Railway, sectional speed has been increased. Some of the sections include Arsikere-Tumakuru, Davangere-Tolahunse, Harihar-Devargudda, Chikkaballapur-Kolar, Yelahanka-Oddarahalli, Makalidurg-Devarapalle, Chikkodi Road-Raybag-Kudachi, Gadag-Binkadakatti, Jumnal-Vijayapura etc. Over last three years on almost 2000 RKM sectional speed was raised.

In first 9 months of this financial year, Speed on loop lines at various stations totaling to 153 Km has been increased from 15 Kmph up to 30 Kmph. Loop lines speed has been increased in all the stations between Yesvantpur and Hubballi in last 3 years. Similarly Loop line speed has been increased in all the stations between Yesvantpur-Omluru, Mysuru-Arsikere, Wandal-Hotgi etc.

Upto December 2021, 18 permanent speed restrictions have been removed/relaxed over South Western Railway .

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway appreciated the works done under the guidance of Principal Chief Engineer, S.P.S. Gupta and the Divisional Railway Managers of Hubballi, Bengaluru and Mysuru Division.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:39 PM IST