SWR Sports Team scores top medals in Cycling, Weightlifting And Golf

The 68th All India Railway Weightlifting Championship was held at Kapurthala from February 24, 2022 to February 27, 2022, organized by Rail Coach Factory Sports Association. South Western Railway has won One Gold, Five Silver and One Bronze medals in this championship.

The details of achievements of the South Western Railway Athletes in this tournament:

Lokchand S. (Junior Clerk – Hubballi Division) secured Gold medal in 96 kg category, Manjunath Marati (Ticket Examiner – Hubballi Division) 67 kg, Sarvanan (Ticket Examiner – Hubballi Division) 109 kg, Ezhilarasan. (Junior Clerk – Hubballi Division) 55 kg, Ajeet Singh (Junior Clerk – Hq SWR) 102 kg, S Vikram (Technician III – Hubballi Division) 89 kg category bagged the silver medals and Mukesh B (Technician III – Hubballi Division) secured Bronze medal in 109 kg category. All the above athletes participated in this championship led by coach P.Muralikrishnan (Chief OS).

The 58th All India Railway Track Cycling Championship was held at Secunderabad from 09.03.2022 to 11.03.2022, organized by South Central Railway Sports Association. South Western Railway emerged as Champions in Indian Railway Cycling Track Championship, this is the third time in a row that the SWR Cycling Track Team has won the Championship.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:48 AM IST