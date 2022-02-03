SWR registers excellent freight loading and revenue till January 2022

South Western Railway has recorded originating loading of 35.77 Million Tonnes from April 2021 to Jan 2022 which is 18.38% higher than the loading registered in April 2020 to January 2021. During April 2021 to January 2022 freight revenue is Rs. 3406.45 crores which is 30.82% higher than the revenue earned from April 2020 to January 2021 (Rs.2603.90 crore). The freight earning registered from April 2021 to January 2022 (Rs. 3406.45 crores) has already surpassed the total freight revenue of previous year i.e. April 2020 to March 2021(Rs. 3266.95 crores).

General Manager, Sanjeev Kishore has appreciated the excellent performance despite the challenge of COVID 19 Pandemic. He has expressed confidence of registering high loading in remaining two months of FY 2021-22.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:26 PM IST