SWR prepares to handle new wave of Covid-19

South Western Railway, across the three Divisions has geared up to take on the challenge of the new wave of Covid-19 for taking care of the railway employees who are striving 24x7x365 to keep the supply chain of the nation intact. Railway employees have made exemplary efforts in ensuring that the transport of essential commodities had been carried out seamlessly ever since the onset of Covid-19.

Covid care centers have been established at Hubballi, Bengaluru and Mysore. At Central Hospital (CH) Hubballi, Divisional Railway Hospitals (DRH) Bengaluru & Mysuru 100, 149 and 74 beds have been earmarked for treatment of Covid-19 patients. All the three hospitals fever clinics are functioning round the clock and for suspected cases, RAT & RTPCR tests are being conducted. Medicines to the patients are also being dispensed at Fever Clinics (those not requiring hospitalization). All the ICU beds have been extended with ventilator support. As of now active cases are around 300 in South Western railway. These not only include employees, but their eligible family members, Retd. staff and their family members too.

Arrangements of Medical Oxygen have been made at all the three Hospitals. All three Hospitals are equipped with 500 Ipm PSA Oxygen Generator Plants and beds are provided with piped Oxygen supply. Further 2 tanks of 1 KL each at DRH Bengaluru have been commissioned and one 5 KL tank at Central Railway Hospital, Hubballi will be commissioned by end of January 2022. The supply contracts of Oxygen re-filling of cylinders are in place. Adequate number of oxygen concentrators are also in place in these hospitals.

Besides radiographers, lab technicians and paramedical staff are being engaged on contract basis, as per additional requirement. Due training has been provided in the operation of ventilators, PSA Oxygen plants, Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) Unit etc.

99.5 9% of railway staff have been vaccinated with first dose and more than 97.04% employees of SWR have been vaccinated with second dose. Administering precaution dose to frontline workers is underway. Special care and attention have been bestowed by the railway administration to ensure that the frontline workers, crew & guard, maintenance staff are vaccinated and taken care of.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager South Western Railway informed that medical department of the zone headed by Dr Vilas Gunda is all geared up to tackle the present scenario He further stated that Railways is committed to ensuring the wheels of the nation going, for the convenience of common man, just as it had done during the earlier waves of Covid-19. He has appealed to all rail travelers to cooperate with railways by following Covid Appropriate Behaviour during rail travel.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:47 AM IST