SWR organises webinar on Vigilance Awareness

As part of Vigilance Awareness Week, Praveen Sinha, Special Director, CBI addressed the officers of South Western Railway through video conference. In the webinar, he spoke on the value of probity in public life and emphasized that efforts to raise awareness on vigilance should be carried out at regular intervals throughout the year. He stated that there should be zero tolerance to corruption and this message shall be conveyed to the lowest level. He opined that rules and procedure have to be subject to regular updation to keep them in harmony with the latest guidelines and directives of Central Vigilance Commission.

Sinha stated that despite being a large organization, Indian Railway had adopted technology in a big way and this has led to transparency in decision – making. A new chapter has been added in Vigilance manual relating to ‘e - Vigilance’,. All stakeholders should act as vigilance officers in their respective fields. Rules and procedures are to be demystified. Cobwebs of complicated processes are to be removed. It is an important function of management to adopt a proactive approach instead of waiting till misconduct happens. Red flags are to be identified and acted upon. Management to adopt a low level of tolerance to corruption. Action should be swift, commensurate and exemplary. Regular training to be held. Spirit of uprightness be inculcated Sinha added.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:21 PM IST