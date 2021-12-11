SWR observes 65th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was observed on December 6, 2021 at Rail Soudha, South Western Railway, Hubballi. Sanjeev Kishore, GM/SWR was the Chief guest of the function. He garlanded the portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and offered floral tributes. Speaking on the occasion, Kishore said that, Dr. B R Ambedkar played a pivotal role in the upliftment of the backward classes of the society. Kishore urged the Officers and Staff to work to realize ideals of Ambedkar towards development of Nation. Floral tributes were paid to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar by Prashant Kumar Mishra, Additional General Manager, Principal Head of the Departments, Staff and the representatives of the trade unions and association of South Western Railway at the function organized at Rail Soudha, SWR/HQ.

