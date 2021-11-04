SWR lays Foundation Stone for construction of Road Over Bridge

Halappa Basappa Achar Minister of Mines and Geology, Women and Child Development, Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens and District In-charge Minister of Koppal, laid the Foundation Stones for Construction of Road Over Bridges in lieu of Level Crossing Gate No. 66 at Koppal and Level Crossing Gate No. 72 at Ginigera and inaugurated the newly installed Lifts at Koppal Railway Station recently. Sanganna Karadi Member of Lok Sabha, Koppal presided over the functions.

Construction of Road Over Bridges and Road Under Bridges at various locations in SWR jurisdiction is being taken up, to prevent trespassing across railway track and provide smooth and safe transit for road vehicles. These Road Over Bridge in lieu of LC No. 66 at Koppal & LC No. 72 at Ginigera have been sanctioned on a cost – sharing basis (50:50) with Government of Karnataka at a cost of Rs. Rs 23.66 crores and Rs 20.32 crores respectively, targeted to be completed in 18 months. There is no land acquisition involved. These ROBs will facilitate smooth transit of road traffic in the Koppal-Kushtagi route and the Koppal-Gangavati route respectively. These projects will contribute substantively to improve safety on the railway tracks as well as in in the infrastructure development of the region. It is to be noted here that South Western Railway has eliminated all unmanned level crossings in its jurisdiction.

K. Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal, Member of Legislative Assembly,Koppal & Basavaraj Dadesugur, MLA Kanakagiri was also present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 05:58 PM IST