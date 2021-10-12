SWR harnesses solar energy

South Western Railway is one of the zones which has taken giant strides aimed at energy conservation by harnessing solar energy. One of the significant actions taken in this direction has been the installation of solar panels at stations, service buildings, LC gates etc. across the zone. This will not only help in meeting power needs of all the stations but also save expenditure for the Railways.

The Zone has provided solar panels at 108 stations roof top (major stations - Hubballi, KSR Bengaluru, Mysuru, Yesvantpur, Hosapete, Gadag & Ballari) and 07 service buildings (Rail Soudha, Divisional Railway Manager’s Office-Hubballi, Railway Hospital-Hubballi, Divisional Railway Manager’s Office-Bengaluru, Parcel Office Bengaluru, Railway Hospital -Bengaluru, Divisional Railway Manager’s Office - Mysuru). The Workshops (Hubballi Workshop-1000 KWp Capacity; Mysuru Workshop-500 KWp Capacity) and Sheds have also been provided with Solar Roof top plants. Solar panels have been provided at Krishnarajapuram Diesel Shed (240 KWp), Hubballi EMD Shed (640 KWp) etc. In addition, 299 Level Crossing gates are provided with Solar Panels.

ALSO READ SWR celebrates Hindi Diwas-2021 organised by Rail Soudha Hubballi

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:38 PM IST