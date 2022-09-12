SWR GM Sanjeev Kishore felicitates staff for exemplary safety consciousness

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore felicitated four employees today, who displayed exemplary safety consciousness.

On 02.07.2022, Devendra Bhagath, Station Master of Yedamangala, reported that while passing goods train and observed brake binding & wheel screeching sound in a wagon. He immediately informed to the Narimogaru station master who stopped the train. Thus, he averted a possible derailment. The crew of the train checked the wagon and took remedial measures.

On 08.07.2022, B. R. Nagaraj, Station Master, Holalkere, while passing a goods train through Holalkere station, noticed spark in one of the wagons and immediately informed all concerned and averted a major mishap.

On 16.07.22, Selva Ganapathi, Asst. Loco Pilot, Arsikere depot, while working in Train No.16206 Mysuru-Talguppa Express, reported the Jerk felt between Anandapuram - Sagara Jambagaru sections. On receiving message, the engineering concerned visited the particular site and took further measures to attend the track. Thus, he averted possible safety hazard.

On 30.07.2022, Ravindra Patnam, Track Maintainer, reported the presence of boulder fallen down between Yedekumari & Sakleshpur stations, subsequently express/passenger movement from Sakleshpur & Subrahmanya Road stations was stopped and precautionary measures taken. Thus, he averted major safety mishap.