SWR GM Sanjeev Kishore conducts Annual Inspection of Hubballi Division

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway, conducted statutory annual inspection on Ballari-Gadag Section over Hubballi Division on March 14, 2022. The focus of Annual Inspection was mainly operational Safety of the Section. He inspected major and minor stations i.e.Ballari, Hosapete, Munirabad and Gadag station and reviewed the Division’s performance. He was accompanied by Arvind Malkhede, Divisional Railway Manager, Hubballi Division, Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional officers and staff during the course of inspection.

S. P.S.Gupta, Principal Chief Engineer; Subba Rao , Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer; Hari Shankar Verma, Principal Chief Operations Manager; Jaypal Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer; A.S.Rao, Principal Chief Commercial Manager; ShriP.Raja Shekhar, Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer; Rajneesh Gupta, Principal Chief Materials Manager; Alok Tiwari Principal Chief Safety Officer; Alok Kumar, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Alok Kumar Principal Chief Security Commissioner and other senior officers of South Western Railway and Branch Officers of Hubballi Division were present

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:45 AM IST