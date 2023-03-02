SWR GM felicitates employees for exemplary safety consciousness and presence of mind

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager of South Western Railway, felicitated staff for their safety consciousness and presence of mind during their duty. The details of the employees, who have received certificates of appreciation, are as follow:

Deepak Kumar, Station Master, Chitradurga, on January 25, 2023, heard an unusual sound in a goods train and he immediately informed the Loco Pilot, Goods Train Manager (Good Guard) and the next Station Master, Haliyuru and the train was stopped at Haliyuru. After inspecting the train, the Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilot found a flat tyre. Station Master Chitradurga thus showed his alertness and prompt action in averting an untoward incident.

On January 25, 2023, while exchanging signals with the Goods Train, Smt. Bhagyamma, Points Woman at Tiptur station noticed one hanging part in the train and informed the Crew via Walkie-Talkie immediately. Her duty consciousness is admirable.

On January 27, 2023, while exchanging signals with Train No. 16208 Mysuru – Yesvantpur Daily Express between Hole Narsipur and Mavinkere, Prasanna Kumar, Gateman, observed smoke emanating from the brake block of a coach and notified Station Master, Mavinkere. The train was stopped at Mavinkere station for further inspection.

Sanjeev Kishore has appreciated the safety consciousness and timely action of these railway employees for averting untoward incidents.