SWR gets highest ever budgetary provision

Huge impetus on expediting ongoing projects and development of infrastructure.

The Total Budgetary Allocation to SWR for Capital Expenditure is Rs.6900 Cr. This is not only highest ever grant after inception of SWR, but also 43 % higher than that of last financial year of Rs.4900 Cr.

Emphasis is laid on enhanced capital outlay for infrastructure creation and upgradation. Thrust is on completion of works that are in progress.

An amount of Rs.611 Cr. allotted to Railway Electrification works in SWR. This is 24% higher than the BG of last year (Rs. 492Cr.).

Infrastructure Development is given priority with New Lines and Doubling receiving a Budgetary provision of Rs. 2325 Cr. which is 57.8 % higher than the last year’s BG.

For enhancement of track safety and road safety BG of Rs. 625 Cr.for track renewals and Rs. 254 Cr. for Road Over bridge and Road Under Bridge (ROB/RUB) sanctioned. This provision is 30.2 % and 46% higher than the BG of last fiscal, respectively.

New works sanctioned to the tune of Rs. 1376.5Cr. In the last Budget, the sanctioned cost of the new works was Rs. 680 Cr. The works include track safety, tunnel, bridge works etc.

New Customer amenity works for provision of High level platform, Foot Over Bridges etc and Divyangjan facilities at stations Totalling Rs.100 Cr have been approved.

For Soft Upgrades at Stations (like provision of passenger amenities, cover over platform, etc.) new work of Rs.75 Cr. has been approved

Hubballi: General Manager, Sanjeev Kishore addressed a Press Conference today at Rail Soudha, Hubballi. The correspondents from all over Karnataka participated via web-link. Speaking on the occasion he said that the Budget 2022 has focused on prioritising connectivity, safety and infusion of new technology encouraging innovation. He stated that the Budgetary provision this time is the highest ever, and in the Budget for financial year 2022- 2023, immense thrust is laid upon infrastructure development with an increased outlay of Rs. 6900 crores as compared to the budget estimates of about Rs. 4900 crores for 2021-22. (40% increase). Priority is given to complete the ongoing line capacity and route electrification works which were sanctioned in previous years.

Outlay

New Line: Rs. 871 crores

Doubling: Rs. 1455 crores

Electrification: Rs. 611 crores

Further, he said that the total outlay given for Railway Projects in State of Karnataka is over Rs.6000 crores which is the highest ever till date.

Electrification receives huge thrust with Rs. 611 crores Budgetary Grant for 2022-23. This is 24.14% higher than the budget provision of last year (492.18 crores).

Kishore highlighted that in the present financial year till date, Parcel revenue of SWR cross Rs. 100 crore - the highest ever. He stated that the originating loading of SWR was 35.77 Million Tonnes from April 2021 to Jan 2022 which is 18.38% higher than the loading registered in April 2020 to January 2021. During April 2021 to January 2022 freight revenue is Rs. 3406.45 crores which is 30.82% higher than the revenue earned from April 2020 to January 2021(Rs. 2603.90 crore).

He further elaborated that in the present financial year 2021-22 it is planned to commission 22 km New Line by March 2022. So far, 61 Km doubling as been commissioned and by the end of March 2022, 204Km doubling is planned to be commissioned. From April 2021 till date, 17 manned Level Crossings have been eliminated by constructing ROB/RUB (6-ROB 9-RUB 2-Diversion of Road Traffic).

Out of total 3605.5 rkm of SWR, 1454 rkm (40%) has been already electrified. Gathering momentum, this year (FY 2021-22) 231.9 rkm has been electrified till date. Another 200 rkm electrification is planned to be completed by March 2022. In the coming financial year, it is planned to carry out 554 rkm electrification across the zone. These doubling and electrification projects will improve connectivity, reduce pollution and enhance safety of railway operations.

Kishore expressed gratitude to media, which as a key partner of SWR has been supportive of our endeavours and actively communicating the good work done by SWR. This, he opined has boosted the morale of railway men and women who have been toiling day and night despite the raging Covid19 pandemic.

Lastly, the General Manager stated that the region will witness enhancement of rail infrastructure and its seamless integration with other modes of transport in a massive way in the coming years with the highest ever provision of Capital Expenditure. He has said that Railways will continue to play an important role in the socio-economic development of the region.

The highlights and details of Budgetary provision for SWR are given below.

New Lines :

Dharwad - Kittur New Line gets Rs. 20 Cr. outlay

Gadag - Wadi new line received allotment of Rs.187 Cr

Following three new projects received Rs.50 Cr. each

Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur

Tumakuru-Chitradurga-Davangere

Bagalkot-Kudachi

Rayadurga-Tumakuru via KalyanaDurg has been allotted Rs.100 Cr.

Doubling :

Gadag-Kudgi-Hotgi Doubling Project received a grant of Rs.200 Cr. and Hubli-Chikjajur doubling allotted with grant of Rs.210 Cr.

For strengthening Railway network connecting to Bengaluru from different directions the following doubling projects have also been prioritized

Yesvantpur-Chennasandra -Rs.115 Cr.

Yelhanka-Penukonda -Rs.54 Cr.

Penukonda-Dharmavaram-Rs.60 Cr.

Baiyyappanahalli-Hosur-Rs.140 Cr.

Arsikere-Tumakuru-Rs.51.8 Cr.

Also quadrupling of Bengaluru-Whitefield will be expedited with Budget grant of Rs.100 Cr.

With record allocation to doubling and Electrification, major routes of SWR will be decongested, environmental friendly and provide quantum boost to connectivity.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:42 PM IST