 SWR General Manager felicitates 3 railway employees for safety consciousness
FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 02:16 AM IST
article-image

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager of South Western Railway, felicitated three employees on Thursday at Rail Soudha Hubballi for their safety consciousness and presence of mind during duty.

On February 12, 2023, while exchanging an alright signal, Anil Kumar CM. Station Master, Davangere, observed brake binding in a goods train wagon. He immediately informed the crew and control office. The train was made to stop at Amaravathi station and further steps were taken.

Vikas Kumar Barrodia, Technician-3, Castle Rock, heard an unusual sound coming from a wagon of a goods train on Feb 3, 2023, while it was rolling in for an inspection, and he immediately stopped the train. Necessary examination was done by the technical team, and a possible derailment was averted. 

On Feb 21, 2023, Vasudeva Naik, a keyman, noticed that Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) had drilled holes in the flash butt weld joints between Bageshapura and Habanghatta for the Over Head Equipment (OHE) structure bond. He immediately reported this to Senior Sectional Engineer, Hassan for corrective measures.

