SWR enters into an agreement with JSW, Vijayanagar to facilitate steel coil transport

Indian Railways is taking several measures to facilitate smooth, timely and safe transport of freight, for its customers.

On October 13, an agreement has been entered in to between South Western Railway and M/s. JSW Steel Limited, Vijayanagar to induct BFNV (Bogie Versatile Coil Wagon) rakes in the different circuits of Indian Railways for loading HR/CR Steel Coils (Hot rolled / Cold rolled), under liberalized Special Freight train Operator scheme of Indian Railways.

Under this agreement freight concession of 12% will be granted for period of 20 years for each loading of rake of BFNV wagons. BFNV wagons are specially designed high capacity wagons: designed jointly by Research Design and Standards Organization, Indian Railways and Jindal Rail infrastructure Limited. Each rake can transport 3973 tons. These wagons are designed for high capacity and high speed and the unique design ensures that the steel coils do not suffer damage during transit. Ministry of Railways has approved M/s. JSW Steel Limited to register and operate as LSFTO (Liberalized Special Freight Train Operator) and procure 16 rakes of BFNV wagons to be operated under the LSFTO policy.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 06:05 PM IST