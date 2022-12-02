SWR conducts statutory inspections and speed trial

A.K. Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle conducted statutory inspection and speed trial on the newly laid double line between Gunji - Khanapur (12 km) as part of the Londa - Miraj Doubling Project. Jaipal Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, conducted statutory inspection and electric locomotive trial at maximum permissible speed on Chikbanavar - Solur (33 route km) section and Nittur - Sampige Road (12 route km), in Bengaluru Division. This is in line with Mission 100% Electrification, in SWR.

