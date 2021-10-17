e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:32 PM IST

SWR conducts meeting with Members Of Parliament of Hubballi Division

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

A meeting with MPs within jurisdiction of Hubballi Division of SWR was held at Rail Soudha, Gadag Road, Hubballi on October 16, 2021. All zonal Railways are conducting meeting with Members of Parliament to highlight the issues of public importance in order to help Railways to improve the functioning & services. Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Govt. of India, Ramesh Jigajinagi, MP of Vijayapura, P.C. Gaddigoudar, MP of Bagalkot, Karadi Sanganna, MP of Koppal, Y Devendrappa, MP of Ballari, Smt. Mangal Angadi, MP of Belagavi, Iranna Kadadi, MP of Rajya Sabha, Vinay Tendulkar, Member of Rajya Sabha, Sanjaykaka Patil, MP, Sangli participated in the meeting. Dr. Jaisiddeshwa

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:32 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal