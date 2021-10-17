SWR conducts meeting with Members Of Parliament of Hubballi Division

A meeting with MPs within jurisdiction of Hubballi Division of SWR was held at Rail Soudha, Gadag Road, Hubballi on October 16, 2021. All zonal Railways are conducting meeting with Members of Parliament to highlight the issues of public importance in order to help Railways to improve the functioning & services. Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Govt. of India, Ramesh Jigajinagi, MP of Vijayapura, P.C. Gaddigoudar, MP of Bagalkot, Karadi Sanganna, MP of Koppal, Y Devendrappa, MP of Ballari, Smt. Mangal Angadi, MP of Belagavi, Iranna Kadadi, MP of Rajya Sabha, Vinay Tendulkar, Member of Rajya Sabha, Sanjaykaka Patil, MP, Sangli participated in the meeting. Dr. Jaisiddeshwa

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:32 PM IST