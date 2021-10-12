SWR commissions doubling railway line between Sanvordem – Chandorgoa - Madgaon

The 15.2 Kms doubling of railway line between Sanvordem – Chandorgoa - Madgaon successfully commissioned on 10.10.2021. As part of doubling, Non interlocking work has been completed at Sanvordem, Chandorgoa and Madgaon. Earlier on 23rd September, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru conducted statutory inspection and Speed trial in Sanvordem- Chandorgoa - Madgaon section. Preparatory works have commenced from 25th sept onwards and pre NI work has been taken up from 3rd October. On successful completion of preparatory works, Non Interlocked work has started on 9th and 10th October 2021.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021