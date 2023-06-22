 SWR celebrates International Day Of Yoga
SWR celebrates International Day Of Yoga

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 01:38 AM IST
South Western Railway celebrated International Day of Yoga with utmost fervor and enthusiasm today. On the eve of this day Yoga and Pranayam session was organised at SWR, Construction Office, Bengaluru. General Manager, Sanjeev Kishore, President SWR WWO Dr. Vandana Srivastav, Chief Administrative Officer, SPS Gupta, senior officers and staff were present.

Yoga and Pranayam session was organised at Chalukya Railway Institute, Gadag Road, Hubballi. The session at Hubballi was conducted by Usha Moad, a Yoga Trainer and State Level Gold medallist in yoga competition of age groups 30+ (in 2022).

U. Subba Rao, Additional General Manager, Principal Head of Departments, Other Officers, Members of Bharat Scout & Guides and staff were attended the Yoga and Pranayam session.

International Day of Yoga observed by Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru Divisions and other units of South Western Railway also today.

