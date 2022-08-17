SWR celebrates 76th Independence Day

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, SWR hoisted the tricolor at Rail Soudha, Hubballi the Head Quarters Office of South Western Railway, on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. He said this is a special occasion as we are celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ this year.

Recounting some of the salient achievements, he stated that in the first quarter of this financial year 2022-23 the gross originating revenue of SWR, has been Rs. 2461.61 Crs which is an increase of 44.73 % over same period of previous financial year and the total apportioned revenue is Rs.2232.98 crores which is 53.37% more than the corresponding period last year. This year between March to July, SWR has loaded 26.46 Million Tonnes which is 2.84% more than the corresponding period of previous year.

He mentioned that SWR accords highest priority to safety, security and in ensuring high quality services to passengers along with infrastructure development. With a motto of ‘Customer First’ SWR is going the extra mile to provide enhanced convenience and comforts to our esteemed passengers.

He informed that 99.5 % of the train services, as compared to the pre-covid period have been restored. SWR has maintained an impressive punctuality at 94.10% and is the 4th best on all India basis. During January to July 2022, 71.2 million passengers have been carried earning Rs. 1345.19 crores which is 104.2 % higher than that of the corresponding period of last year. The number of passengers carried is 205.8% higher than that of the corresponding period of last year.

Bengaluru Division was one among the first five Divisions pan-India, to constitute Gati Shakti Unit to speed up execution of infrastructure projects. The first Gati Shakti cargo Terminal of SWR has been opened recently at Sivadi.

KSR Bengaluru, SSS Hubballi and Mysuru Railway Stations have achieved Eat Right Station certification with 5 Star rating by FSSAI recognized independent auditor. SWR got its first Bharat Gaurav Train registration from Government of Karnataka and is expected to commence its service in September 2022.

Kishore felicitated Md. Yusuf Mulla, retired Office Superintendent, Hubballi Workshop who has completed 75 years. He has also been an outstanding athlete of SWR. The GM expressed gratitude to office bearers of recognized Unions, Associations and SWR Women’s Welfare Organization.

Prashant Kumar Mishra, Additional General Manager, Principal head of departments of South Western Railway, other officers and staffs were present.