SWR celebrates 131st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti was observed on April 18, 2022 at Rail Soudha, the Head Quarter of South Western Railway- Hubballi to commemorate the 131st Birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar.

Sanjeev Kishore General Manager/South Western Railway addressed the gathering. Speaking on the occasion Sanjeev Kishore said that the message of Dr. B R Ambedkar’s life continues to be relevant even today. He stated that he has always been inspired by Babasaheb’s hard work and perseverance to excel in education, despite immensely challenging circumstances during his time. All the Principal Head of departments and Officers paid floral tributes to Babasaheb.

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti was also observed at the Divisional offices of Hubballi, Mysuru, Bengaluru and Workshops of South Western Railway.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:16 PM IST