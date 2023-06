South Western Railway bagged 1 Gold Medal and 1 Silver Medal in 62 National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha from 15th to 19th June -2023.

Juned working as Commercial Clerk/Ticket Collector in Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway won a gold medal in 35 km walk race.

Jesse Sandesh working as Ticket Examiner in Bengaluru Division won the Silver Medal in High Jump (2.24 M) and qualified for Asian Games 2023.