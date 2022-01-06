SWR adopts 120 point of sale machines from SBI to promote digital payments on board trains

On behalf of South Western Railway, General Manager Sanjeev Kishore received 120 Point of Sale (POS) machines from Rajendran, DGM/SBI, Hubballi on January 3. Kishore was the chief guest at the ceremony held at Keshwapur Main Branch, Hubballi to mark completion of 100th year of the branch.

Speaking at the occasion Kishore said that organizational transformation, particularly of those in the public sector are challenging, nevertheless, SBI has shown the way forward.

To further the Digital India initiative of PM, SWR has partner with SBI to propagate digital payment methods. Already 330 Points of Sale (POS) machines are present over SWR at Unreserved Ticketing System/ Passenger Reservation System counters, Parcel offices. Now for the first time 120 POS machines are received from SBI for use by TTE/Ticket Checking Staff. 40, 50 & 30 machines will be deployed in Hubballi, Bengaluru, Mysuru divisions respectively.

The benefits of POS enabled payment are as follows:-

1. It provides flexibility of payment options to passengers.

2. Ticket Checking staff can realize the dues though digital payments from the passengers when cash is not available with the passengers.

3. It eliminates human errors by minimizing human interference.

4. Speeds up transactions with quicker responding and better customer service. In less than 30 seconds the money is deducted from customer's account and deposited in merchant's account.

5. Keeps real time track of cash flow and easy maintenance of records.

6. Avoid corruption and ensure transparency.

7. In the period of COVID pandemic Iike situation, it provides contact less & safer mode of payments.

A Srinivas Rao, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, SWR, Arvind Kumar Rajak Chief Commercial Manager (Catg. & PS), SWR, Rajendran S, Deputy General Manager, SBI, Hubballi Zone & R S Sangal Assistant General manager, Hubballi Branch were present.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 12:08 PM IST