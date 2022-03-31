Swami Sarvapriyananda delivers Knowledge Tree Lecture at KIIT

Swami Sarvapriyananda, Minister & Spiritual Leader, Vedanta Society of New York delivered KIIT Knowledge Tree Lecture at KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar on 29th March 2022. KIIT Knowledge Tree Lecture series is a unique initiative of KIIT-DU to host, on regular basis, eminent scholars, spiritual leaders, celebrities, public servants, and leaders, who share their lives' experiences and wisdom with the students and staff. It seeks to bring knowledge of the world closer to the students.

Delivering the lecture, Swami Sarvapriyananda stated that India, unlike the US and other advanced countries, is undergoing transformation at a rapid pace. Young people, particularly students, are at the forefront of this transformation. “While going around the wonderful campuses of KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) this morning, my feeling was that while Harvard, a great university and one of the best in the world, is the present, this is the future”.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:05 PM IST