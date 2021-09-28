Swachhata seminar organised in ECR

As per the directions of Railway Board, East Central Railway is celebrating Swachhata Pakhwada from 16th September. In this sequence, a seminar was organized by East Central Railway on the topic 'Waste Management on Indian Railways' in the august presence of General Manager East Central Railway Anupam Sharma on September 22, 2021. All the high officials of East Central Railway were also present in this seminar.

In the seminar, Prof. Dr. Subrata Hait and Prof. Dr. Sanjay Kumar Parida of Indian Institute of Technology, Patna were specially invited. He gave his views on the topic of waste management and non-conventional energy on railways through power point presentation.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:25 PM IST