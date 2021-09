Swachhata Pakhwada was organised in East Central Railway recently and the Swachhata Pledge was administered to Railway Officers and Staff. Swachhata Pakhwada will be held from September 16 to October 2.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:07 AM IST