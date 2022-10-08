Swachhata Pakhwada observed over WR with great fervour and enthusiasm

Under the “Swachhata Pakhwada” which was observed over Indian Railways from 16th to 30th September 2022, Western Railway carried out various cleanliness activities based on different themes for each day, such as Swachhata Awareness, Swachh Stations, Swachh Railgaadi, Swachh Tracks, Swachh Depots, Swachh Railway Colonies/Hospitals, Swachh Prasadhan, Swachh Neer, Swachh Pantry Cars as well as emphasis on No Plastic etc.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the ongoing Swachhata Pakhwada, focus was not only on regular cleanliness of overall station premises, but also on mass contact areas such as Pay & Use toilets, ticketing area, entry/exit of stations, below FOBs, removal of commercial debris, cleanliness at platforms, tracks, drains, circulating areas, etc. Around 468 poster and Eco friendly banners to create awareness about cleanliness were put across all stations. Swachhata Pakhwada messages alongwith awareness slogans were announced through Public Announcement System at all stations. Various public campaigns were conducted to raise awareness for eradicating Single Use Plastic and also raising awareness to put Wet & Dry garbage in separate dustbins provided on platforms and station areas. Positive feedback were received from travelling passengers. Shramdaan was carried out at stations with various associations, such as Sant Nirankari, Mahi milk, members of 1098 Child helpline staff participating in the same along with railway officials.

Thakur stated that all six divisions of Western Railway actively participated & observed the Swachhta Pakhwada with full enthusiasm. Special emphasis was also given to maintain neat & clean environment at various work places, stations & offices. Over Western Railway, comprehensive cleanliness was carried out at the station premises including FOBs, Circulating area, Platforms at various stations in co-ordination and co-operation of cleaning staff, station staff and supervisory staff.