e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

RN Ravi sworn-in as Governor of Tamil Nadu'Can't continue with such humiliation,' CM tells Sonia Gandhi ahead of Punjab meet, say sources
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:10 AM IST

Swachhata Pakhwada, 2021 commences in Mumbai Port Trust

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

Rajiv Jalota, IAS, Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust flagged off the Swachhata Pakhwada, 2021 activities in Mumbai Port on 16th September 2021 by administering the Swachhata Pledge to the Heads of Departments and Sr. Officers in the Board Room. The pledge was also administered to the Officers and Staff in respective departments/divisions. Thereafter, cleanliness drive has been started in all the departments/division. Digital Banners have been displayed on the Intranet as well as physical banner have been placed spreading the message of cleanliness at various locations. The activities would continue from 16th September to 30th September 2021.

ALSO READ

Mumbai Port Trust celebrates Hindi Diwas

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:10 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal