Swachhata Pakhwada, 2021 commences in Mumbai Port Trust

Rajiv Jalota, IAS, Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust flagged off the Swachhata Pakhwada, 2021 activities in Mumbai Port on 16th September 2021 by administering the Swachhata Pledge to the Heads of Departments and Sr. Officers in the Board Room. The pledge was also administered to the Officers and Staff in respective departments/divisions. Thereafter, cleanliness drive has been started in all the departments/division. Digital Banners have been displayed on the Intranet as well as physical banner have been placed spreading the message of cleanliness at various locations. The activities would continue from 16th September to 30th September 2021.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:10 AM IST