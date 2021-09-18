Swachhata Pakhwada-2021 begins on Central Railway with Swachhata Pledge

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway administered the Swachhata Pledge to Railway Officers and Staff at Miraj railway station during his inspection of Pune Division on September 16, 2021. B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Central Railway administered the Swachhata Pledge to Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway, Officers and Staff at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Swachhata Pakhwada is being observed from 16.9.2021 to 30.9.2021 all over the Railways with a view to ensure visible improvement in cleanliness at stations, trains, offices, colonies, workshops, maintenance depots, hospitals, etc.

Railway officers and Staff of Central Railway Headquarters and all Divisions, pledged to commit towards cleanliness and devote time for cleanliness 100 hrs per year i.e. two hours per week to voluntarily work for cleanliness, create awareness against single use plastics, minimise use of plastics and initiate the quest for cleanliness with self, family, locality, village and workplace.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:06 AM IST