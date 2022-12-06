SV Narasaiah Auditorium inaugurated at ‘The Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics’, IISc Bangalore

The SV Narasaiah Auditorium at ‘The Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics’, IISc Bangalore, instituted by Hind High Vacuum (HHV), the leading vacuum technology company, in the name of its Founder and Chairman, the Late SV Narasaiah was inaugurated recently by Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director – IISc.

Also, as a part of the program, Prof. G.U Kulkarni, President - Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) delivered the inaugural SV Narasaiah Memorial Lecture. The lecture will be held every year and feature a technical talk by a prominent scientific mind in the country.

SV Narasaiah (SVN as he was fondly called) had a passion for high technology and knowledge building. He wanted to create a space to propagate scientific thought and discussion. SVN started the journey of establishing HHV in 1964 from the hallowed walls of IISc in the Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics, previously known as CISL. HHV established itself as the first commercial vacuum technology company in India, at a time where the country was fighting for self-reliance and such technologies were unheard of outside scientific institutions. Vacuum is a core technology for advanced manufacturing like semi-conductor fabrication, precision optics

and thin film depositions. With a strong international presence, HHV enjoys a very close relationship with Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics.

Said Prasanth Sakhamuri, MD of HHV “It is our privilege as HHV to institute this auditorium in the name of our founder the late SV Narasaiah. The annual memorial lecture will highlight a prominent scientific mind and their technical views. We are proud to commence the inaugural lecture delivered by Prof. G.U. Kulkarni, President, JNCASR. The Auditorium is funded and supported by HHV and the Sakhamuri family. It is the harbinger of many new Industry- Institute relationships for the future.