Suryadatta family receives blessings from former President Ram Nath Kovind

Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind was greeted by the Suryadatta Education Foundation. Professor Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President & Chairman, Suryadatta Education Foundation & Sushama Chordiya, Vice President, Suryadatta Education Foundation meet and greets Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.

During the visit, Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya presented the first copy of an innovative international booklet on 'Indo Global Scenario from 2022 to 2047' to him. This unique booklet traces global developments so far and looks at expected changes over the next 25 years. As India emerges as a global superpower, the changes that will take place, and the sectors that will be affected and benefits are also reviewed in this booklet.

In this meeting Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya felicitated HE Honble Kovindji with a unique Puneri turban, bearing the Suryadatta logo, specially made by students of Suryadatta Institute of Fashion Technology (SIFT). Sushama Chordiya tied a Rakhi to HE Honble Kovindji and took his blessings. She also presented an information booklet on the Suryadatta Social and Women Empowerment Initiative of Suryadatta Women Empowerment and Leadership Academy (SWELA). Some special dignitaries from Delhi were present on this occasion.

Ram Nath Kovind brought up his memories of Pune city. He said, “The proud Indian culture is an integral part of me. It is my duty to contribute to the glory of Indian culture and to build a strong republic. I am associated with Pune, the city that Suryadatta represents. Pune has always been at the forefront of the industry, start-ups, stand-up India, and self-reliant India. This city attracts national and international students for education. Along with modernity, Pune has also preserved its cultural heritage. The glory of Maharashtra and the developments of the city both are given importance there at the same time. This is the land of saints. Pune has made a historic contribution to the country’s independence struggle.”

Ramnath Kovind also talked highly about and recalled memories related to Pratibhatai Patil, former President of India, who lives in Pune.

He said, “Pune is blessed with the residence of many talented people, artists, social workers, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, etc.” and expressed gratitude towards the city.

Prof. Dr. Sanjay B Chordiya said, “Ramanath Kovind, has struggled against extreme odds and has emerged as a role model for all of us. His life struggles and his will to overcome adversity are inspirations to many. It was overwhelming to see that a person of such a high caliber could be so down to earth. His tenure as the fourteenth President of the country has been a proud one. Kovind Ji has had a successful career as a lawyer, MP, Governor, and President of the country. We feel blessed that he gave us the opportunity to meet and bestowed his blessings. The meeting with him was very invigorating and unforgettable.