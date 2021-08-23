e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 30,948 new cases, 403 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:32 AM IST

Superfast special train introduced between Surat & Mahuva

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

Minister of State for Railways & Textiles, Darshana Jardosh flagged off a new Superfast Special Train between Surat and Mahuva on 19th August, 2021 in a function held at Surat station. Minister of State, Health & Family Welfare, Medical Education (Govt. of Gujarat) Kishorbhai Kanani, Mayor Hemali Boghawala, MP Prabhubhai Vasava and MLAs V. Zalavadiya, Arvindbhai Rana & Pravinbhai Ghoghari, other distinguished guests including Rajkumar Lal – Principal Chief Commercial Manager of WR & various senior railway officers were also present. MP Naranbhai Kachhadiya joined the event through video link.

ALSO READ

IBA moves RBI seeking licence to set up Rs 6,000-cr NARCL; approval likely in next few weeks

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:32 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal