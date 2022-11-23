Sunil Kumar, takes over as Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Central Railway

Sunil Kumar has taken over charge of Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Central Railway on 21/11/2022. Prior to this, he was working as Chief Mechanical Engineer (Diesel & Disaster Management) in East Central Railway. He is an IRSME Officer selected through SCRA’84 exam by UPSC and joined Jamalpur in 1985.

He has handled many important portfolios while working as Chief Mechanical Engineer (Diesel Locomotive Factory - DLF), Chief Mechanical Engineer in Workshop Projects Organization (Patna), Chief Rolling Stock Engineer (Freight) in East Central Railway, Chief Rolling Stock Engineer (Coaching) in East Central Railway, Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai Central) in Western Railway, Divisional Railway Manager (Danapur) in East Central Railway.

He has pursued training in Application & Maintenance of Laser cutting machine at ELAS/Belgium, Advanced Management Programme (AMP) Course in INSEAD, Singapore & ICLIF, Malaysia, a course on Strategic Management Workshop for Indian Railways Officers in ISB, Hyderabad and Advanced Strategic Management Programme in Milan, Italy in July 2019.

He has been conferred with National Award of Ministry of Railways (MR Award) in April 2006, General Manager, ECR’s Award, in April 2005 and General Manager, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW)’s Award, in April 2001.