Sunil Chordia and Dr Praveer Sinha take over as CII Western Region Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively

Sunil Chordia, Chairman & Managing Director, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. has been elected as the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Western Region for the year 2022-23 while Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, The Tata Power Company Ltd. has been elected as the Deputy Chairman of the CII Western Region for the year 2022-23. Their names were announced at the first meeting of the reconstituted Western Regional Council.

The Western Regional Theme for 2022-23 is India@75 - Pivoting on Competitiveness, Skilling & Sustainability for Economic Development and Growth.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:27 PM IST