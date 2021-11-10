Suneet Sharma, Chairman and CEO Railway Board inspects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai

Chairman and CEO of Railway Board Suneet Sharma visited Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station today. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway accompanied him during the inspection. Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager Mumbai Division of Central Railway welcomed Suneet Sharma presenting bouquet near Heritage gully near platform no. 18 at CSMT.

Sharma first visited Heritage gully where artefacts are displayed including Sir Leslie Wilson the GIP Heritage Electric Loco, other steam and electric locos, coaches and cranes, printing machines etc. of GIP era. Sharma also appreciated the Herbal Garden initiative towards creating environment friendly atmosphere for its passengers near Heritage Gully. The garden boasting a collection of 120 different species of herbal medicinal plants and shrubs.

Sharma visited recently opened “Restaurant on Wheels” in the vicinity of heritage gully. The restaurant has been made using a discarded rail coach and set up under innovative ideas of catering policy. The restaurant is becoming a popular place amongst passengers and public. Sharma also inspected the Electric Vehicle charging point and green initiatives.

Sharma inspected the CSMT station development plan displayed on platform No.18 was briefed by concerned officials. Sharma also inspected the newly constructed and commissioned five storeyed Air-conditioned building of combined crew Running Room and Lobby which enables seamless coordination between various crew control offices.

Sharma then inspected the executive lounge “Namah” at CSMT and interacted with a passenger. The passenger expressed his satisfaction about the services and the food quality. He went through photographic gallery and viewed the prestigious awards and certificates received by CSMT including one IGBC Gold certification for the first Railway station in Maharashtra. The IGBC Gold certification awarded for various green initiatives such as plantation to create green areas, installation of solar panels, customer friendly initiatives and installation of energy efficient bulbs and fans etc.

Sharma also visited the Digilocker, a Digital Smart Cloakroom recently opened under Non-fare Revenue Ideas Scheme for enhanced sense of safety and convenience to passengers about depositing their luggage. While inspecting Sharma also gone through various eye catching directional and informative, state of the art signages displayed at main line and suburban line sections of CSMT for the convenience of passengers and also braille signages for visually impaired persons.

Sharma laid a wreath at Shahid Samrak at CSMT concourse area to pay tributes to the victims of 26x11 terror attack. Sharma also inspected the heritage restoration work and visited star chambers the main glory of Heritage building.

Sharma also interacted with commuters of suburban trains at platform and on train to know about the running of services satisfactorily.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Ashwani Saxena, Principal Chief Engineer, Gopal Chandra, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Mani Jit Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, and other principal heads of the departments of Central Railway were also present during the visit of Chairman & CEO Railway Board at CSMT.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 05:52 PM IST