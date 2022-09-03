Sukla Mistry leads IndianOil Day celebrations at Refineries HQs

SUBODHPRASAD

Sukla Mistry, Director (Refineries), IndianOil, led the 63rd IndianOil Foundation Day celebrations at the IndianOil’s Refineries Division Headquarter on 1st September 2022. Ms Mistry highlighted the contribution of yesteryear pioneers and employees, who laid a strong foundation of IndianOil that has emerged as a leader in the Indian energy landscape. She urged that commitment to national mission is important, and complimented the contribution of refinery units in Swachha Bharat Abhiyan. She inspired each member of the team to keep learning & expanding horizon of skills so that IndianOil can play a bigger role in nation building and fuelling an ascendant India.