Sukla Mistry breaks glass ceiling; takes over as first woman director on IOC board

Sukla Mistry on Monday took over as the first woman functional director on the board of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's largest oil refining and fuel marketing company. She has taken over as Director (Refineries) of IOC, India's highest-ranked energy public sector enterprise, the company said in a statement. "Mistry is the first woman functional director on the IOC board." She will also be holding the positions of director on the board of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) and the 60 MMTPA Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemical Ltd, the world's largest grassroots refinery project coming up in Maharashtra.

Mistry will continue to hold the post of non-executive director on the board of IHBL, a joint venture company of three leading oil and gas central PSUs.

As Director (Refineries), she "shall spearhead the business and operations of nine refineries and petrochemical plants of IOC," it said.

IOC is the nation's top refiner with a group refining capacity of 80.55 million tonnes per annum (1.64 million barrels per day).

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:05 PM IST