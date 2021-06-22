Sudip Nag elevated as Executive Director of NTPC Talcher Kaniha

Sudip Nag, Chief General Manager (CGM), NTPC Talcher Kaniha has been elevated to the post of Executive Director, Talcher Kaniha w.e.f June 19, 2021. In his career spanning 34 years, Sudip Nag has served the Maharatna Company with various diverse profiles in the field of Operation, Mechanical Maintenance, EEMG, Operation Services, Business Development and Head of Shared Services Eastern Region-2. Sudip Nag joined NTPC in 1987 as 12th Batch Executive Trainee after graduating from NIT Durgapur in Mechanical Engineering discipline. He also holds a PG Diploma in Business Management from MDI, Gurgaon. He has undergone Management Training in ESCP-EAP, Europe and ASCI, Hyderabad and also training on latest Environment Control Technologies at J-Coal, Japan.

Starting his career in NTPC Farakka, Sudip Nag has held prominent positions in Operation and Maintenance of power stations, Operation Services and Business Development at Corporate Centre and Head of Shared Services for C&M, Finance and Materials Management of Easter Region-2. He has taken over the charge of Business Unit Head (BUH), Talcher Kaniha in October 2019.