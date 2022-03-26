Sudhanshu from VIT-AP bags Rs.63 LPA International offer

Sudhanshu Doddi, B. Tech, CSE student from 2022 graduating batch, secured a super dream international campus placement offer from USA based analytics company of global repute.

Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy Vice Chancellor felicitated Sudhanshu on his International Offer achievement. On this occasion Sudhanshu thanked VIT-AP Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Deputy Director Career Development Centre and his professors for their constant support tireless efforts and guidance to achieve this international offer. He also wishes all his juniors all the best and success in their placement efforts.

Dr. SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor stated “We are delighted that once again the top companies of the country and the MNCs have reposed their faith in our students. The hard work put in by our students and the quality education imparted by the university is reflected in these placement results. In the years to come, we will continue to strengthen our engagement with the industry and ensure that we continue to create socially conscious responsible leaders that help to make this world a better place.” As on 24th March,2022 a total of 627 students were placed against 1175 total offers including 246 super dream offers, 354 dream offers. The highest package offered at VIT-AP increased to Rs 63 LPA as compared to last year’s Rs20 LPA. and the average salary of the batch went up to Rs 7.3 LPA from 6.77 LPA (Lakhs per Annum).

Dr. V. Samuel Raj Kumar -Director, Career Development Centre told that more than 805 recruiters participated in the VIT Placements 2021-22 including core companies Viz. intel, Xilinx, Robert Bosch, ALSTOM. IT companies VISA, Microsoft, Walmart, Adobe, Amazon, JP Morgan Chase& Co, SAP Labs, Goldman Sachs, Phillips, IBM, Commvault, DELOITTE, Pharmeasy, PEPSI CO Global Business Services, VM ware etc.,

Dr.G. Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor said that the campus has been one of the most preferred hiring destinations for top recruiters in the country owing to the excellent pool of talent available with high technical acumen. VIT-AP stands apart in terms of the diversity of the candidates.

Dr. CLV Sivakumar, Registrar, Dr. Pradeep Reddy, Deputy Director, Career Development Centre, Students, Deans, Directors, Staff were also present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:57 PM IST