Successful Surgical Removal of 22 Impacted Supernumerary Teeth @Saveetha Dental College, Chennai

At Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals, part of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), a 17-year-old girl came in with malaligned teeth. X-rays revealed a rare condition: she had 22 extra teeth embedded in her bone causing her teeth to be out of alignment.

In the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department, Dr. Rubin S. John and Dr. Goutham Vijayakumar led a surgical team to remove all the extra teeth while the patient was under general anesthesia. The surgery was a success.

This case at Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals in Chennai is extremely unusual and noteworthy. Having extra teeth, a condition known as hyperdontia, can vary in number and location, but having 22 extra teeth is exceptionally rare. Hyperdontia is usually discovered during routine dental X-rays or when patients experience symptoms like malaligned teeth, discomfort, or difficulty in chewing. The treatment often involves surgically removing the extra teeth, especially if they cause problems with function or appearance.

Although this case is unique due to the high number of extra teeth, hyperdontia is a known condition. The successful surgery performed by the Team of doctors highlights the advancements in dental surgery and the ability to handle complex cases effectively.